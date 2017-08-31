Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenia seeks to escalate tension and undermine negotiations by spreading lies

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Armenian reports of ceasefire violation during OSCE monitoring are a cheap misinformation."

"Just as the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan stated earlier, the reports spread by Armenian Foreign Ministry via their Twitter page about the alleged violation of ceasefire during the monitoring held in line with the mandate of personal representative of the OSCE chairman-in-office in the direction of the Tovuz region of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is a cheap misinformation," spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, while the representatives of the international mission taking part in the monitoring did not reveal any cases of violation, Armenia is engaged in disseminating such a lie.

"This is yet another Armenian provocation ahead of the meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian Foreign Ministers due to be held in September with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs as part of the next session of the UN General Assembly. Armenia seeks to to escalate tension and undermine negotiations in this way."

News.Az



