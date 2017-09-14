Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenian FM's calls to travel to occupied lands is a crime

+ ↺ − 16 px

"As is seen, Armenia provokes the foreign citizens, especially a group of politicians, to visit the occupied territories of Azerbaijan for financial interest, by blackmailing or deceiving them and then uses them as an instrument for political propaganda. In his latest statement, the Armenian foreign minister openly invites the foreign citizens to pay illegal visits and violate Azerbaijani laws, which is a crime itself," spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said while speaking about the increased number of Armenian FM Nalbandian's visits to the occupied territories of Azerbaijan and Lapshin's case.

"By informing the world community about the illegality and legal consequences of such visits, applying the list of undesirable persons, preparing the report entitled "Economic and Other Illegal Acts of Armenia in the Occupied Territories of Azerbaijan", developing legal opinions about the legal responsibility for such acts, taking steps for the legal persecution on the national and international arena, including in connection with Alexander Lapshin's case, Azerbaijan has repeatedly exposed the policy pursued by Armenia in arranging illegal visits to the occupied lands and completely prevented such illegal trips," he said.

According to Hajiyev, after realizing their being victims of the illegal actions of Armenia, some people addressed the Azerbaijani side, apologized for their actions and asked to remove their names from the list.

"This issue also has a serious moral side. A number of persons who were encouraged to travel to the occupied lands by deception, understood that ethnic cleansing was committed against a million of people in these areas and regretted visiting those territories. In addition, as the occupied territories are considered a war zone, the travels contain a big threat for foreigners. The websites of the foreign ministries of majority countries post notifications calling to abstain from illegal visits to Azerbaijan's occupied lands and warning about the legal responsibility for such trips.

"Now in order to find the way out of the current situation and justify themselves, the Armenian side attempts to organize occasional visits of foreigners of Armenian origin and the individuals directly influenced by the Armenian lobby," the spokesman concluded.

News.Az

