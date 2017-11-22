Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenian side should put an end to the 'ostrich policy'

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Regardless of Armenia's will, the international community supports the fair and lawful position of Azerbaijan."

Hikmat Hajiyev, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan, has commented on the statement made by Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Apparently, the substantial and intensive talks held by the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs after the meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian Presidents in Geneva on October 16 seriously disturb the Armenian side. Nalbandian, who is constantly trying to distract the attention from the main goal and who has imitated the talks, also resorted to a variety of excuses and lies," Hajiyev said.

According to him, speaking about the mission of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, the Armenian Foreign Minister continues the "ostrich policy" in relation to the UN Security Council resolutions, which are the basis of the co-chairs' mission.

"In line with the March 23, 1995 document on the mandate of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs, in their activity the co-chairs must be guided by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions, decisions of the OSCE Budapest summit and the Helsinki Final Act. To ignore the requirements of the relevant UN Security Council resolutions means to deny the Minsk Group's mandate of the co-chairs.

"A document adopted at the level of heads of state and government of member states at the Budapest Summit in 1994 states: 'They (the heads of state or government of the OSCE member-states including the US, France and Russia) called on the parties to the conflict to enter into intensified substantive talks, including direct contacts;… to conduct speedy negotiations for the conclusion of a political agreement on the cessation of the armed conflict…'," the spokesman noted.



He said that the resolutions 822 (1993), 853 (1993), 874 (1993) and 884 (1993) of the UN Security Council on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict are the basis of the political process on the settlement of the conflict on the basis of relevant international law, including the principles of legal framework of the international humanitarian law.

"The resolutions condemned the occupation of Azerbaijani territories and emphasized the inadmissibility of the use of force and confirmed the territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of Azerbaijan's borders and demanded immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of the occupying forces. UN Security Council resolutions have no time limit. These resolutions are up to date and are on agenda. No state has been empowered to distort or reduce the role of the UN Security Council resolutions.

"In its resolution No 874 the UN Security Council welcomed and praised 'the updated schedule of urgent measures for the implementation of Security Council resolutions 822 and 853' submitted by all members of the OSCE Minsk Group. Adopted on the basis of the mandate of the UN Security Council Resolution 853, this document envisages the gradual withdrawal of Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories by a definite schedule," the spokesman reports.

He reminded that UN Secretary-General's statement No SG/SM/ 5469, of October 31, 1994, clearly states: "The position of the United Nations is based on four principles which are contained in various resolutions of the UN Security Council. The first principle is the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. The second principle is the inviolability of international borders. The third principle is the inadmissibility of the use of force to obtain a territory. The fourth principle is the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of all foreign troops from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. "

"Armenia has not yet fulfilled these requirements," he said and added that the essence of Aquilla, Muskoka, Deauville, Los-Kabos and Enniskillen statements prepared by the Heads of State of the Co-Chair countries on the Helsinki Final Act is distorted by the Armenian Foreign Minister. "Everyone remembers well the protest and contradictory statements of Armenian foreign minister at the time when the US co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group in coordination with other co-chairing countries revealed the principles of the condlict settlement based on these statements," Hajiyev said.

"Azerbaijan comes out with real facts based on UN Security Council resolutions, norms and principles of international law. Regardless of Armenia's will, the international community supports the fair and lawful position of Azerbaijan. Talks on the soonest settlement of the conflict and establishment of peace in the region are underway with the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group," he noted and went on to say that the Armenian side should understand the reality and put an end to the "ostrich policy".

"Everyone should know that Azerbaijan will fully ensure territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders," the spokesman concluded.

News.Az

News.Az