Hikmat Hajiyev: Armenian troops should be withdrawn from occupied Azerbaijani territories (VIDEO)

Head of Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev gave a video interview to Geneva Centre for Security Policy, Trend reports.

Speaking in the interview about the priorities of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, Hikmat Hajiyev noted that one of the main tasks is to ensure Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty within internationally recognized borders.

Stressing the importance of developing mutually beneficial cooperation with neighboring countries and other states, and multifaceted diplomacy within the framework of international organizations, which are on the agenda of Azerbaijan's foreign policy, Hajiyev underlined the "Baku process" initiated by Azerbaijan.

Making remarks on multi-vector diplomacy, Hajiyev brought to attention that Azerbaijan was elected a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and the chair of the Non-Aligned Movement.

Touching upon regional threats, Hajiyev informed about the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, the ethnic cleansing of the civilian population of Azerbaijan in the occupied territories and highlighted ways to resolve the conflict.

Hajiyev said that in order for the conflict to be resolved, Armenian troops should be withdrawn from the occupied Azerbaijani territories, as required by UN Security Council resolutions.

In the video interview, the Head of Foreign Policy Department of Azerbaijan's Presidential Administration also talked about other regional risks and threats.

Answering a question about the system of modern international relations, Hajiyev emphasized the importance of the rule of law and respect for the norms and principles of international law.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

