Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan and Turkey always stand by each other under “One nation, two states” motto

“Azerbaijan and Turkey always stand by each other under “One nation, two states” motto. Azerbaijan always rejoices in the achievements of brotherly Turkey in all areas, from economics to foreign policy. The close cooperation between the state and private media outlets of the two countries will significantly contribute to further strengthening of the fraternal ties between the two countries,” said Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev at a meeting with Communications Director for Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun and heads of a number of state and media organizations.

The presidential aide noted that the implementation of joint projects in all areas, from television to the film sector, the development of expert exchange programs, as well as collaboration in technology will play an important role in combating the smear campaign against both countries.

Communications Director for Turkish Presidency Fahrettin Altun said that Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Ilham Aliyev have again demonstrated their commitment to the "One nation, two states" motto not only in words but also in deeds. He also emphasized the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the two countries on international and regional issues.

Fahrettin Altun noted that the expansion of cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the field of media relations and public diplomacy and the combination of opportunities in these areas were of great importance for both countries.

The meeting was attended by the head of the information support sector of First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Farhad Amirbayov, Chairman of the Board of Azerbaijan State News Agency Aslan Aslanov, Chairman of the National Television and Radio Council Ismat Sattarov, Executive Director of the Fund of State Support for Development of Mass Media under the President of Azerbaijan Ahmad Ismayilov, Chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting Closed Joint-Stock Company Rovshan Mammadov and Director General of the Public Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (ITV) Balakishi Gasimov.

The delegation is accompanied by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Turkey Khazar Ibrahim and Consul General in Istanbul Narmina Mustafayeva.

News.Az

