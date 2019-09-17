Yandex metrika counter

Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan has not applied for any status in CSTO

  • Politics
  • Share
Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan has not applied for any status in CSTO

Azerbaijan has not applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for any status and no discussions are held on this topic, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      