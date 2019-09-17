Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan has not applied for any status in CSTO
Azerbaijan has not applied to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) for any status and no discussions are held on this topic, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports.
