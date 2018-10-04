Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Russia ties successfully developing in all areas of strategic partnership

+ ↺ − 16 px

Relations between Azerbaijan and Russia are successfully developing in all areas based on the principles of good neighborliness and mutual respect in the context of strategic partnership, deputy head of the foreign relations department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend on Oct. 4.

“The meetings between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin in Sochi and Baku in September also testify to that,” he added.

Hajiyev stressed that sincere dialogue and regular meetings of the presidents, based on trust and friendship, are of particular importance in the comprehensive development of partnership relations.

"The fact that bilateral relations are also successfully developing in the format of interregional relations testifies to the high level of trust and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries,” he added.

“The 9th Azerbaijan-Russia Interregional Forum, opened by the presidents, where they delivered speeches, promises new perspectives and opportunities for further development of cooperation,” Hajiyev added. “At the same time, cooperation between our countries, based on traditional friendly relations, continues multilaterally."

