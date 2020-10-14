Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan-Turkey Media platform is important initiative
Azerbaijan-Turkey Media platform is an important initiative to consolidate our efforts, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev tweeted.
"Today I had a phone call with my dear friend Fahrettin Altun. We reviewed our joint actions and cooperation to withstand black propaganda and disinformation conducted against our countries. Azerbaijan-Turkey Media platform is an important initiative to consolidate our efforts," Hajiyev wrote.
