Hikmat Hajiyev holds discussions with representatives of international media in Istanbul

"It was a great pleasure to have a meeting and open dialogue with the representatives of international media accredited in Istanbul," Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, who is visiting Istanul, wrote on his Twitter account.

"We had broad discussion on Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, regional and international issues", H. Hajiyev added.

News.Az