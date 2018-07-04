Hikmat Hajiyev: Killing of civilians by Armenian armed forces is not accidental but systematic

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The deliberate killing of a child and an elderly woman is a manifestation of meanness, dishonor and cowardice."

"On July 4, 2017, 51-year-old Sahiba Allahverdiyeva and her two-year-old granddaughter Zahra Guliyeva were killed and 52-year-old Servenaz Guliyev was seriously injured in the village of Alkhanly in the Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan as a result of shelling by the armed forces of Armenia," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said.

"On the anniversary of this tragic event, we express our deep condolences to the families of the deceased, the parents of little Zahra Guliyeva.

"The trajectory of the projectile, the absence of legitimate military targets or objects of any military significance in Alkhanli village clearly show that the purpose of the armed forces of Armenia was the deliberate and targeted killing of civilians. The deliberate killing of a child and an elderly woman is a manifestation of meanness, dishonor and cowardice," he noted.

"In the time since the tragedy, no steps have been taken to investigate this war crime committed by the military and political leadership of Armenia; on the contrary, statements with attempts to justify this act of terror were made. As a result of the armed aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity, including the Khojaly genocide, were committed. Such actions of Armenia are a grave violation of international humanitarian law, in particular, the obligations arising from the Geneva Conventions.

"All this shows that the attack and killing of civilians by the armed forces of Armenia is not accidental or exceptional, but systematic and is a state policy included in the training process of the armed forces.

"Enjoying impunity, Armenia does not feel moral, political or legal restrictions to commit such crimes.

"During the events of April 2016, Armenian armed forces attempted to carry out the same intimidating actions targeting civilians and targets along the line of contact. However, they received a worthy response as a result of a determined and professional counterattack by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan.

"The presence of the Armenian armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan continues to pose a serious threat to regional peace and security. To prevent this threat, the Armenian troops must be unconditionally and fully withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the requirements of the UN Security Council resolutions.

"The Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, possessing high combat capabilities and moral and ethical values, take all necessary measures to protect the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan and ensure the safety of civilians.

News.Az

News.Az