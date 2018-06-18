Hikmat Hajiyev makes statement regarding arrest of the former deputy defense minister of Armenia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hikmet Hajiyev, the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry has made a statement regarding the arrest of the former deputy defense minister of Armenia, Manvel Grigoryan.

"Former deputy defense minister of Armenia, National Hero Manvel Grigoryan committed numerous crimes including the Khojaly genocide, occupation of Azerbaijan's Fuzuli and Jabrayil districts, plundering the property of Azerbaijani residents, torture of prisoners of war, mass murder, as well as hostage, he was involved in the committing of such war crimes as the torture and murder of civilians.

In an interview with Radio Liberty's Armenian bureau in November 2014, he publicly and proudly stated that he had returned from the Karabakh war with hundreds of Azerbaijani hostages and even used them in his private home. Manvel Grigorian, who is also criticized by Armenian human rights activists for this confession and accuses of violating Geneva conventions, said that he was ignorant of the Geneva conventions and proud of being an Armenian.

This person, who is the national hero of Armenia, continued his activity as a privileged member of the Republican Party of Armenia after such disclosures.

The new power of Armenia, which promotes 'democracy and human rights', must now prove the true essence of it. Unfortunately, the criminal case against Manvel Grigorian is limited to the economic crimes committed by him only in Armenia. As part of the criminal case, the fate of hundreds of Azerbaijanis captured and taken hostage, as well as the war crimes committed during the war, must be investigated.

We would like to hope that international human rights organizations, including the Council of Europe, will be active in this regard," Hikmat Hajiyev said.

News.Az

News.Az