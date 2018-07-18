Hikmat Hajiyev: Media industry formed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani media can be called media industry, which has become a strategic resource not only in the South Caucasus, but also outside the region, said Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hikmat Hajiyev.

He made the remarks addressing the 15th South Caucasus Media Conference in Tbilisi on Wednesday, APA’s correspondent reported from Tbilisi.

Hajiyev said that more than 5,000 media resources operate and thousands of people work in this area in Azerbaijan.

“Freedom of the media is fully ensured in Azerbaijan, and all necessary measures are being taken to develop media and secure a free and independent functioning of media outlets,” he added.

Hajiyev described the Tbilisi conference as a favorable opportunity for Azerbaijan in terms of sharing its experience in the field of media.

News.Az

News.Az