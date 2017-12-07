Hikmat Hajiyev: Next meeting of foreign ministers to be held in January 2018

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Intensive meetings were held in Vienna on the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

"On December 6, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs (Igor Popov of the Russian Federation, Stefan Visconti of France, Andrius Schaeffer of the United States) and Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk held separate meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia. After that a meeting of the Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers was held with the participation of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs and the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairman-in-Office," the spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan Hikmat Hajiyev said.

According to him, intensive and specific discussions were held on the proposals on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It was agreed to hold the next meeting of foreign ministers in the second half of January 2018 as a continuation of intensive and substantive talks.

Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov said the meeting was held in a positive and constructive way.

News.Az

