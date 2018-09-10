Hikmat Hajiyev: Pashinyan’s statement – disrespect to UNSC resolutions, undermines negotiation process mediated by OSCE

+ ↺ − 16 px

Nikol Pashinyan’s statement is utter disrespect to the norms and principles of international law, the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and undermines the negotiation process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs, the head of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry's press service, Hikmat Hajiyev said in response to Armenian prime minister's statement in Moscow on Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“The Armenian prime minister's statement in Moscow that he imagines Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan as part of Armenia is utter disrespect to the norms and principles of international law, the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and undermines the negotiation process mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. Thus, Armenia at the level of Prime Minister demonstrates that its real intentions are not the resolution of conflict through negotiations, but continuation of illegal occupation of Azerbaijan’s territories. The Armenian leadership makes this incendiary statement intentionally or unintentionally in the capital of one of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries on the eve of upcoming ministerial-level meeting in New York with the mediation of co-chairs. Furthermore, this statement coincides with the forthcoming visit of the OSCE Secretary General to Azerbaijan next week”, Hajiyev said.

The head of press service stressed that sooner it will be clear whether Armenian leadership is really interested in settlement of conflict through substantive negotiations, ensuring of lasting peace and stability in the region or continuation of two decades long war policy of previous Armenian authorities which consisted of warlords.

“We would like to reiterate that Armenia and its leadership bear all responsibility for escalation of situation with such incendiary statements”, he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.az

