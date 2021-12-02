Hikmat Hajiyev: Peace is of vital importance for coexistence of peoples

+ ↺ − 16 px

Peace is of vital importance for the concept of peace and the coexistence of peoples, said Assistant to Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev, as he attended the Partnership Forum of "Peace for culture" global campaign held in Baku.

“There should be intercultural cooperation. This is reflected in the concepts. We want the concept of peace to go beyond the South Caucasus region,” Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide emphasized that the event aimed to share the centuries-old environment in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani peoples' experience of attitude and respect towards other nations.

News.Az