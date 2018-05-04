Hikmat Hajiyev: Reports of transfer of information about Iran's nuclear program through Azerbaijan false
Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of Azerbaijan, responded to a question from AZERTAC regarding the reports in some foreign media outlets on the transfer of information about Iranian nuclear program through Azerbaijan.
- Some media outlets have spread reports on the transfer of information about Iran's nuclear program passing through Azerbaijan. What can you say about it?
- This information has been investigated by the relevant state agencies of Azerbaijan. We are absolutely convinced that this information is in no way true, just a false story.
News.Az