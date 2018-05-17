Hikmat Hajiyev: Time for Armenian Foreign Ministry to change the tune set by Nalbandian

+ ↺ − 16 px

"I would like to remind the spokesman of the Armenian Foreign Ministry who speaks about the Vienna and Saint Petersburg agreements of 2016 that at those meetings as a result of intensive talks the sides agreed on withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from the occupied Azerbaijani lands. All the same, such technical issues as investigating incidents were to be resolved on par. That is the reality. I would recommend to the Armenian Foreign Ministry spokesman to read thoroughly and understand. Moreover, it is high time to change the tune set by Nalbandian," spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry Hikmat Hajiyev said in response to Armenian MFA spokesman.

It should be reminded that Armenian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Tigran Balayan earlier stressed the need to implement the high-level agreements reached following 2016 April events.

News.Az

