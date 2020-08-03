Hikmat Hajiyev: UN special session may last 5-6 months, even a year

+ ↺ − 16 px

A special session of the UN General Assembly on the fight against COVID-19, which was convened on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s initiative, has already started, said Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He made the remarks Monday during a briefing of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The official stressed that the UN General Assembly is taking appropriate steps towards battling the pandemic.

Hajiyev said that the session’s agenda has already been determined. "The UN special session may last 5-6 months, and even a year,” he added.

News.Az