Hikmat Hajiyev: Unlike Armenia, Azerbaijan never shells civilian objects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Unlike Armenia, the Azerbaijani armed forces never shell civilian objects, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration said at a press conference on Tuesday, Trend reports.

Hajiyev noted that Armenia is deliberately spreading such disinformation in order to politicize this issue. He added that the Azerbaijani side has never made statements about possible strikes on Armenian civilian objects.

“However, Armenia has repeatedly made threatening statements related to strikes on Azerbaijan’s Mingachevir reservoir, oil and gas pipelines, and Azerbaijani cities. All this shows the insidious goals of the Armenian military-political leadership. With these issues the Armenian side is trying to hide its crimes and divert the attention of the international community."

News.Az