Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia continues its terrorist acts against Azerbaijani people at state level

Armenia at the state level is carrying out acts of terrorism against the Azerbaijani civilians, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remark at a briefing at ADA University on Monday.

The presidential aide stressed that Armenia continues to fire at the Azerbaijani civilians.

"Despite the signing of a humanitarian ceasefire agreement on October 10, after a while civilians were fired upon in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city, located outside the conflict zone,” he said. “There are no military targets here. The Armenians are just deliberately shelling these territories to kill civilians."

“Armenia also fired at other Azerbaijani cities, including Mingachevir, which is an industrial city,” Hajiyev said.

"The Armenians committed atrocities in Ganja,” Hajiyev added. “But Azerbaijan continues to liberate its lands. Despite the second humanitarian ceasefire agreement on October 18, Armenia again showed its essence and fired at the Azerbaijani civilians. This shows Armenia’s terrorist essence."

News.Az