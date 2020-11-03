Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia has wide practice of usage of phosphorus munitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has wide practice of usage of phosphorus munitions, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on Twitter.

"2016 Four Day April escalation Armenia fired phosphorus projectiles to Askipara village of Tartar region. We invited OSCE representatives/military attaches and with their participation unexploded ordnance was neutralized," he tweeted.

"On October 8th, Armenia fired #phosphorus projectile to Fuzuli region of Azerbaijan. It did not explode on impact zone. ANAMA experts have identified it and decommissioned. By use of phosphorus Armenia sets fire in Shusha forests to cover cameras of drones with white smoke," Hajiyev also wrote.

News.Az