Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia must be brought to responsibility

"Armenia must be brought to responsibility," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev made a post on his official Twitter account.

"Armenia's cowardice and treacherous missile attacks on Azerbaijani civilians, including yet another missile strikes to Ganja show that Armenia at the state level pursues the policy of terror act of genocide. Armenia must be brought to responsibility," Hikmat Hajiyev wrote.

