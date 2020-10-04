Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia purposefully targets civilian population and facilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia’s political-military leadership continues to carry out crimes against Azerbaijan, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

He noted that today Armenia again fired on Azerbaijani civilian facilities with heavy artillery, missiles, including Smerch missiles.

Hajiyev said that there were wounded and dead among the civilians.

“Armenia purposefully targets the civilian population and facilities. As a result of these heinous actions of the Armenian side during recent days, civilian facilities came under fire by more than 10,000 shells,” Hajiyev added.

News.Az