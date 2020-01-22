Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia pursues destructive policy regarding Karabakh conflict settlement (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia pursues counter-productive, destructive policy with regard to the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration told EURACTIV.

“As it was said by my president, unfortunately, last year was a lost year with regard to the resolution of the conflict. We can’t see any particular movement with regard to the resolution of the conflict. On the contrary, we have seen counter-productive, destructive policy by Armenia. Armenian side tries to change the format of the negotiation process. Nevertheless, we have already established the format of the negotiation process. Armenia and Azerbaijan are conflicting parties and OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs are mediators. Armenian side has at a very high level said “new territories, new wars”, “no inch of territory back” and finally, Armenian Prime Minister in occupied Khankendi city of Azerbaijan said that “Nagorno-Karabakh is Armenia”. It is a pure annexation of the territory of a sovereign state at the level of leadership of one country against other country. It is completely unacceptable. It was an element of not just undermining, but destroying the entire negotiation process. We have communicated with message to co-chair countries, to the international community that Nagorno-Karabakh is Azerbaijan and exclamation mark,” said Hajiyev.

As for EU’s approach to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement, he said Azerbaijan has taken a positive note about the EU’s principled and firm position with regard to territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

“Particularly, it has been reaffirmed in the partnership priorities document that has been signed between the EU and Azerbaijan. We also see continuation of this policy, especially, in the implementation of the Common foreign policy and security document of the EU that has been endorsed in the European Parliament. It is a bounding principle that says that EU supports territorial integrity of all Eastern Partnership countries. For us it is critically important and we appreciate that position. We do think that these core fundamental principles that are deriving from the Helsinki Final Act and international law should in non-selective manner be applied to all countries and with respect to all Eastern Partnership countries. We would also like to see further continuation of this policy and see it also reflected in EU positions in some other different foras - in OSCE, UN and some other foras, because territorial integrity is a must for every country,” he added.

News.Az

