Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia tries to broaden geography of military operations
- 06 Nov 2020 09:57
- Azerbaijan
Armenia continues to attack form its territory Tovuz, Gadabay and Dashkasan districts of Azerbaijan, which are geographically away from the theatre of combat operations, Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, wrote on his Twitter page.
“Armenia tries to broaden the geography of military operations by such provocations,” Hajiyev tweeted.