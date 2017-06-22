Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia uses ceasefire as an artificial factor

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The South Caucasus is facing a deficit in the issue of regional security, which is due to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

According to APA, in his report "The process of settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict" at the international public forum "Armenia's Occupation Policy: Security in the Region and the Humanitarian Tragedy", organized by the Center for International Relations Research and the Council of Support of NGOs, spokesman for Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Hikmet Hajiyev said that the cease-fire regime was to create conditions for the resolution of the conflict:

"However, Armenia uses the cease-fire regime as an artificial factor. The current situation resembles a positional war, the Second World War. Armenia's strategy has not changed in 25 years. They are trying to prolong the occupation of our lands, trying to ensure only a protocol nature of the negotiations between the parties. Azerbaijan wants to conduct substantive negotiations on the essence of the issue. At the last meeting in St. Petersburg, the presidents held substantive negotiations. First of all, the armed forces of Armenia must leave the occupied territories. "

The Foreign Ministry spokesman noted that for 25 years Azerbaijan has faced a great humanitarian catastrophe, there are 1 million refugees and IDPs in the country:

"The status quo, first of all, is based on the fact of military occupation. The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have visited the region once again. The co-chairs' visit to the region has caused public outcry. They must draw a conclusion from this. Although we support the activities of the co-chairs, the result is obvious. In their statement, the parties are called upon to conduct substantive negotiations and display political will. The Armenian side must take this into account. The latest statements by Armenian officials show that this country occupies a destructive position. The US State Department also called on the parties to conduct substantive negotiations yesterday.

In the Helsinki Final Act, the parties are called for the non-use of force, and the principles of territorial integrity and self-determination of peoples are also reflected in this document. The presence of armed forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan is a threat. The Azerbaijani community must return to Nagorno-Karabakh. The status of Nagorno-Karabakh must be determined after the return of the Azerbaijani community in the framework of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. Armenia must realize this. Azerbaijan will never reconcile with the violation of its territorial integrity. "

