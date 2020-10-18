Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia uses fighter aircraft to bomb positions of Azerbaijani army’s positions
Armenia used fighter aircraft to bomb the positions of Azerbaijan's armed forces, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev tweeted.
“In blatant violation of humanitarian truce armed forces of Armenia used their fighter aircraft to bomb the positions of Azerbaijan's armed forces. How we can trust Armenian side?” he wrote.