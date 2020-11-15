Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenians leaving Azerbaijani territories, damaging environment

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Armenians are leaving the Azerbaijani territories, damaging the environment, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at the briefing on Sunday.

According to Hajiyev, before the phase of aggravation of the conflict, the Azerbaijani side has always, referring to international legal documents, stated that the conduct of resettlement in its occupied territories was illegal.

“Therefore, all the results of illegal resettlement in Kalbajar should be eliminated. This process is underway. People, who were illegally relocated to the district, should be driven out,” Hajiyev said.

The presidential aide noted that the Armenians in Kalbajar continue committing new acts of vandalism before leaving the district.

“They [Armenians] are also setting fire to civilian objects in the district, causing serious damage to the environment,” he added.

News.Az