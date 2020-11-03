Hikmet Hajiyev: Armenia’s use of white phosphorus contradicts int'l convention

+ ↺ − 16 px

The use of white phosphorus contradicts the international convention to which Armenia is a party, and therefore it is obliged not to use such weapons, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing on Tuesday.

According to Hajiyev, the use of white phosphorus by Armenia can harm civilian facilities, therefore the international community should condemn this.

Despite the fact that white phosphorus is not considered a chemical weapon, it is poisonous to humans, stressed Hajiyev.

News.Az