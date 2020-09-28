Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan and Turkey show solidarity in all matters and always support each other without hesitation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev expresses gratitude to his dear brother Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his remarks on the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict at the symposium "International Maritime Law and Eastern Mediterranean in terms of history, politics and relations between the countries". From the first hours of another military provocation of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan, the brotherly Turkey led by the esteemed Mr. President sharply condemned Armenia and demonstrated unequivocal support. The Azerbaijani people highly appreciate this support.

The due statement came from Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

The Assistant to the President noted that the Republic of Turkey was the first country to condemn Armenia's military provocation against Azerbaijan from the first minutes and during the Tovuz events. President Ilham Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan was always close to Turkey. In line with the principle of "one nation, two states", Azerbaijan and Turkey show solidarity in all matters and always support each other without hesitation.

