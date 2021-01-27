Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan benefited from co-op with Turkey in Patriotic War

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan witnessed the successful result of the military-technical cooperation with Turkey and the effectiveness of the Bayraktar UAVs used by the Azerbaijani side in battles during the 44-day Patriotic War, said Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to Azerbaijan’s President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration.

Hajiyev made the remarks Wedneday during a webinar on the theme "Upcoming 10 Years of Azerbaijan-Turkey Relations".

According to the presidential aide, the successful result of the cooperation and effectiveness of the UAVs are based on great scientific potential.

Hajiyev also pointed out the close cooperation between the two countries in the scientific field.

"Our main goal for the coming period is to strengthen this cooperation," he said.

Hajiyev stressed that this cooperation strengthens peace in the region, is not directed against anyone, and any party in the region can benefit from it.

"If Armenia abandons its occupation policy, it will be able to take advantage of regional cooperation, and new opportunities may also open up for it," the presidential aide added.

News.Az