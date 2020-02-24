Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijan proved that Armenia’s theses at Munich conference are false

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani citizens, the entire world community witnessed the unmasking of Armenia in particular, how Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan got into a difficult situation within the live debates, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told reporters, Trend reports Feb. 24.

Hajiyev was commenting on the recent debates organized at the Munich Security Conference between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

Hajiyev stressed that everyone witnessed the full revealing of lies and unfounded allegations made by Armenia in connection with the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

“After returning to Armenia, following his shameful performance, Pashinyan is trying to justify himself with various absurd ideas,” said Hajiyev. “However, the Armenian public, politicians expressed attitude to this issue, saying that they were ashamed of Pashinyan."

Hajiyev said this once again showed that Azerbaijan’s fair, decisive and unequivocal position on resolving the conflict was conveyed by President Aliyev to the world community from the rostrum of such an important event as the Munich Security Conference.

“The world community once again witnessed that Armenia’s views on the conflict are absolutely destructive, its goal is to maintain the status quo,” head of the department said. “Armenia’s theses are a lie and now it is trying to somehow justify this absurdity.”

