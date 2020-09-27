Hikmet Hajiyev: Azerbaijani people united around Supreme Commander-in-Chief

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev addressed people and informed about the goals of the provocation and the act of Armenia’s aggression, said Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Foreign Policy Affairs of Azerbaijan’s Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev.

“The president emphasized the fascist essence of this provocation, in connection with which the Azerbaijani lands have been under occupation for more than 30 years,” he said.

"Since this morning, the Armenians have once again demonstrated their fascist essence by opening fire on civilians,” Hajiyev noted. “To suppress this provocation, counter-offensive measures are being taken, the fire of the Armenian armed forces is successfully suppressed and the Armenian armed forces are thrown back.”

“The public will be informed in detail about these events,” the official added. “The Azerbaijani army is carrying out its valiant mission to suppress this provocation and liberate our lands. The Azerbaijani people united around the supreme commander and this plunges Armenia into horror."

News.Az