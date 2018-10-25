Hikmet Hajiyev: Bolton’s visit creates favorable conditions for Azerbaijan-US relations’ development

+ ↺ − 16 px

John Bolton paid a visit to Azerbaijan on Oct. 24

The visit of the US President’s National Security Adviser John Bolton creates favorable conditions for the development and further deepening of the relations between Azerbaijan and the US in various directions, Deputy Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev told Trend.

He said that the meeting of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev with John Bolton was constructive and took place in an atmosphere of mutual understanding.

“During the visit, there was a wide exchange of views on cooperation in such areas as energy, security and the fight against terrorism,” Hajiyev said. “Positive assessment was also given to the contribution of Azerbaijan to the peacekeeping mission in Afghanistan. It was also noted that favorable conditions were created in Azerbaijan for foreign investors, the sides discussed expansion of cooperation in the economic sphere and more active attraction of the US companies and investments to the Azerbaijani market.”

Hajiyev added that Ilham Aliyev emphasized the issue of settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

Considering that the US is one of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries, the importance of increasing the efforts of all the co-chairs for the early settlement of the conflict and ensuring sustainable peace in the region was noted, Hajiyev said.

“During the meeting, an exchange of views took place on issues on the regional and international agenda,” Hajiyev added. “As for regional issues, Ilham Aliyev once again noted that Azerbaijan has business and friendly relations with neighboring countries. As you know, Azerbaijan, guided in interstate relations by high principles of international law, constantly develops relations with neighboring countries, with the exception of Armenia for well-known reasons.”

News.Az

News.Az