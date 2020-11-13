Hikmet Hajiyev: Heads of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad should refrain from making arbitrary statements contradicting country’s official position

+ ↺ − 16 px

"On November 9, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation in connection with the tragic incident involving a helicopter belonging to the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan made a statement on the same day. The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan has launched a criminal case in connection with this accidental tragedy.

The Prosecutor Generals of Azerbaijan and Russia had a telephone conversation on the progress of the investigation. A mutual exchange of information on the progress of the investigation is underway.

The comment by the Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation on this issue is inappropriate. Such a case cannot undermine the Azerbaijani-Russian relations," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said.

The presidential assistant said: "Also, what the Azerbaijani ambassador to Russia said about the status of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, without getting to the heart of the matter, is unacceptable. Heads of Azerbaijani diplomatic missions and other officials abroad should refrain from making arbitrary statements that contradict the official position of the country and the policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev."

