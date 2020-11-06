Hikmet Hajiyev: Historical monument in Azerbaijan's Gubadli transformed into animal stable (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The historical monument of XVIII century in Azerbaijan's Gubadli region transformed into an animal stable, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

"There is a historical monument of XVIII century close to the Mamar Mosque in Gubadli region of Azerbaijan. During Armenia's occupation, this cultural and historical monument transformed into an animal stable. We call upon UNESCO, ICESCO, and OIC to take actions/seriously condemn these barbaric acts," he tweeted.

News.Az