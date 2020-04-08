Hikmet Hajiyev: Int’l community does not recognize so-called “elections” in occupied Azerbaijani lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

The international community does not recognize the so-called “elections” held in Azerbaijan’s territories occupied by Armenia, said Assistant to the President o

Hajiyev made the remarks Wednesday at a meeting of the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

The president’s assistant noted that 120 states have supported the sovereignty of Azerbaijan in connection with the so-called “elections.”

Hajiyev noted that the holding of such “elections” at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is widespread, once again showed the true intention of Armenia and the separatist regime.

“Despite the spread of the coronavirus, they [Armenians] continued their dirty games and organized an “election show.” All this clearly demonstrated their dirty intentions,” he added.

News.Az

