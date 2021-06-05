Hikmet Hajiyev: Journalists fulfilling duties in conflict areas must be protected

+ ↺ − 16 px

Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department at the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev posted another tweet on the death of the country’s media representatives as a result of a mine blast in Kalbajar on June 4.

In a tweet, the presidential aide quoted United Nations Security Council Resolution 1738 as reminding the world of the need to ensure the safety of journalists and media professionals working in conflict zones.

"UNSCR 1738-Recalls in this regard that journalists, media professionals, associated personnel engaged in dangerous professional missions in areas of armed conflict shall be considered as civilians, respected and protected," Hajiyev wrote.

While performing duties in Kalbajar district, 32-year-old AzTV cameraman Siraj Abishov, 39-year-old AzerTag correspondent Maharram Ibrahimov and a civilian were killed as a result of the mine explosion.

News.Az

News.Az