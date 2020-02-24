Hikmet Hajiyev: Khojaly genocide - crime against humanity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Khojaly genocide is a crime against humanity, Assistant of the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at the event titled "Refugee Women's Call for Justice: Ensuring Their Needs on the Agenda for Peace and Security", Trend reports.

Hajiyev stressed that as a result of the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, one fifth of Azerbaijan's territory was occupied, more than one million Azerbaijanis became refugees and internally displaced persons, and more than 20,000 Azerbaijanis died during military operations.

"Today's event takes place on the eve of the next anniversary of the Khojaly genocide. Four UN Security Council resolutions condemn the Armenian occupation, reflecting support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within internationally recognized borders. These resolutions also reflect the humanitarian challenges that Azerbaijan has faced. The resolutions require the withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijani territories. They remain valid until executed," Hikmet Hajiyev said.

Hajiyev stressed that the representatives of the Azerbaijani community of Nagorno Karabakh play an important role in bringing the voice of fairness of Azerbaijan to the world.

"Azerbaijan is a supporter of the settlement of the conflict in accordance with international law and within the framework of its territorial integrity," Hajiyev added.

News.Az

