Hikmet Hajiyev meets with journalists, bloggers and academicians from Georgia

"Pleased to welcome journalists, bloggers, academicians from neighboring Georgia," Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page.

"We had friendly and broad exchange of views on wide ranging regional issues. Georgian friends will also visit Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh Economic Zones, particularly Shusha and Agdam," he wrote.

News.Az

