Yandex metrika counter

Hikmet Hajiyev talks about Armenia's provocation in an interview to "Pogranichnaya ZONA"

  • Video
  • Share
Hikmet Hajiyev talks about Armenia's provocation in an interview to Pogranichnaya ZONA

Aide to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev gave an interview to the program "Pogranichnaya ZONA" on the military provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the direction of Tovuz region on July 12.

News.Az




News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      