Hikmet Hajiyev: Upward trend in coronavirus cases in Azerbaijan causes great concern

Coronavirus infection is spreading rapidly worldwide, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev said at a briefing on Thursday.

“The upward trend in the number of infections in Azerbaijan is also a matter of great concern,” Hajiyev said. “An increase in the number of fatal cases from the coronavirus causes concern. The treatment of our wounded soldiers also sets big tasks for our health care system.”

The special quarantine regime in Azerbaijan has been extended until 06:00 (GMT+4) December 28, 2020, to prevent the spread of coronavirus and its possible consequences

Up until now, 81,397 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 58,111 of them have recovered, and 1,030 people have died. Currently, 22,256 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

News.Az