Hillary Clinton calls Trump a ‘creep’ in her new book

"Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space?"

In a first look at her new book, former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton describes then-Republican nominee Donald Trump as a “creep” and says he invaded her “personal space” during the debates last fall, according to The Washington Times.

“Do you stay calm, keep smiling and carry on as if he weren’t repeatedly invading your space? Or do you turn, look him in the eye, and say loudly and clearly ‘Back up you creep. Get away from me. I know you love to intimidate women, but you can’t intimidate me so back up.’ I chose option A. I kept my cool, aided by a lifetime of dealing with difficult men trying to throw me off,” Mrs. Clinton writes in an excerpt of her book released on MSNBC.

During the debates last fall, Mr. Trump did walk over toward Mrs. Clinton when she was responding to an audience question and seemed to move with her around the debate stage.

The excerpt is a first look at Mrs. Clinton’s new book “What Happened,” set to be released next month.

