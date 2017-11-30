Historian Kuznetsov: Threat of ‘Armenian terrorism’ on the rise in Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Institute of Law and Human Rights of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) hosted on Thursday a presentation ceremony for the book titled “The

During the ceremony, the title of “Honorary Professor” of the Institute of Law and Human Rights was conferred on Kuznetsov for his extensive work in the fight against international terrorism, including Armenian terrorism, and exposing criminals in light of international law and national legislation, APA reported.



Ayten Mustafayeva, Director of the ANAS Institute of Law and Human Rights, spoke about the consequences of Armenian terrorism, deportation of the civilian population from western Azerbaijan, Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Armenian terrorists' brutality against civilians and Kuznetsov's work against Armenian terrorism.



Speaking about the book titled "History of Transnational Armenian Terrorism in the 20th Century," Kuznetsov said that the publication of this book in Russia in 2015 was disallowed.



“Faced with persecution, I had to live in Azerbaijan for 4 months and finally had the book published in Moscow in 2016,” he said.



The historian noted that representatives of the Armenian diaspora had appealed to Russia’s law enforcement agencies for his prosecution.



Stressing that the book does not contain calls for terrorism, but rather condemns terrorism, the historian said that the organized Armenian Diaspora is a threat to every country.



Kuznetsov also emphasized that the threat of Armenian terrorism is on the rise in Russia.



He noted that the flare up in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict meets the interests of Armenia. “Because, they believe, in this case, Russia will be dragged into the war on the Armenian side while Turkey will join on the Azerbaijani side. Fortunately, Russia understands this intention of the Armenians and prevents the escalation of tension in the South Caucasus,” added the historian.



Kuznetsov emphasized that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s calling Armenia a fascist state reflects the reality.

