Historical facts uncovered about Armenian plagiarism

Armenian musicians first targeted Azerbaijani folklore and works by classical composers, the Copyright Agency told AzVision.az.

They first plagiarized pieces of dance music such as “Vaghzali”, “Yallı”, “Uzundere”, “Mirzeyi”, “Gazaghi”, “Tarakama”, Azerbaijani folk songs such as “Sarı gelin”, “Khan bajı”, “Deli Jeyran,” Azerbaijani sagas and tales such as “Asli and Karam,” “Malikmammad”, etc., operettas such as “Arshin mal alan,” “O olmasin, bu olsun”, “Koroghlu” opera by world-famous Azerbaijani composer Uzeyir Hajibeyov.

World-famous Azerbaijani composer Gara Garayev is introduced on web pages as an Armenian composer.

Armenian artists even dare to plagiarize works by modern composers. The music collection created and arranged on the basis of the Azerbaijan national dances - "Vokaliz" was performed and shown on Armenian TV by the performer of Armenian Song Theatre Varduhi Vardanyan as the Armenian national song in 2004. That means violation of Briliant Dadasheva's rights who is the author and performer of "Vokaliz", as well as violation of the Law requirements "On Legal Protection of Azerbaijani Folklore Expressions".

Besides, music collection "Vokaliz" was burned down on CD and soled under the name "Armenian Sketches". The information regarding this issue placed on site http://www.narek.com/. Thus, the requirements of Article 15 (4), providing protection of rights of unknown authors, including folklore expressions, and also Article 12, providing protection of arrangements, and Article 6 bis providing protection of personal moral rights of the Bern Convention have been violated.

Very popular in Azerbaijan music of the composer Aygun Samadzade "Maktab illari" has been performed at music festival in Armenia by Manan in 2002. The song was in Armenian language and the author hadn't been shown.

The work by world famous Azerbaijani composer Fikrat Amirov, "Kor arabin mahnisi" (The song of the blind Arab), which was created on the basis of the poem "Sheikh Sanan" by famous Azerbaijani poet Huseyn Javid, has been presented as Armenian work. The Armenian performers Artur Safaryan, Rach Keshishyan, Aram Avakyan and Georg Dabagyan have used the "Kor arabin mahnisi" in music "Mayrik" as their own.

The work of famous Azerbaijani composer Tofig Guliyev "Sana da galmaz" has been presented as Armenian music on "Ice age" program on ORT channel (1 channel) of Russia on September 15, 2007. The music has been taken from the CD "ANI" of the Ara Gevorgian (produced by "EYE RECORDS" in US, 1999) and CD "Maqicheski Duduk" (Magical Duduk).

The author of music "Sana da galmaz" is Tofig Guliyev and the author of lyrics is Azerbaijani poet Rasul Rza. This music has been composed at the beginning of 50s and registered in the Copyright Agency on November 19, 1963.

The other CD "I have a word with a prayer" with 15 performs of Djivan Gasparyan has been found in Russia. Out of 15 music works, eight were composed by Azerbaijan composers: Tofig Guliyev ("Sana da galmaz"), Jahangir Jahangirov ("Ay giz"), Rauf Hajiyev ("Sachlarina gul duzum"), Emin Sabitoglu ("Neyleyim"), Alakbar Tagiyev ("Ne gelmez oldun" original and instrumental versions) and Eldar Mansurov ("Geje zengleri", "Melodiya").

