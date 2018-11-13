Historical ties of Azerbaijani-Indonesian Islamic ‘very close’

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Center for Islamic and Middle Eastern Research (IMERC), a research center of the School of Strategic and Global Studies (SKSG) of Indonesia (UI), in collaboration with the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, organized a public conference on the theme "Examine the potential for cooperation on sustainability between the Republic of Indonesia and Republic of Azerbaijan," Jawa Pos newspaper reports.

Ruslan Nasibov, Deputy Head of Mission of the Republic of Azerbaijan, said that the potential of Azerbaijan was unknown to the Indonesian people. "Indonesia and Azerbaijan have the potential for cooperation in various fields," he said in a press release on Wednesday (11/07).

Azerbaijan, which is a cross between Russia, Europe, Asia and the Middle East, explained Nasibov, was created for the first time in 1918-1920. It is also the only Islamic state to allow women to sit in parliament.

Nasibov also said that the historical connection between Islam and Azerbaijan is very close. Sheikh Maulana Malik Ibrahim, the first of the nine Songo guardians, known as Sunan Gresik, came from the city of Baku, Azerbaijan.

This historical proximity also allows Indonesia to quickly recognize the sovereignty of Azerbaijan: 95% of its population, out of 10 million inhabitants, is Muslim. Azerbaijan was released from the Soviet Union in 1991.

On the economic front, said Nasibov, Azerbaijan is a country rich in oil and gas, one of the exporters in Indonesia. Socio-cultural, Azerbaijan actively promotes multiculturalism, peace and national stability alongside one of the national pillars of Bhineka Tunggal Ika in Indonesia.

It also encouraged Azerbaijan to organize a conference on multiculturalism in Azerbaijan at the University of Indonesia. In the regional dimension of the Middle East, this country has a special relationship with Turkey. In addition, it also actively promotes regional peace and stability in the region by not supporting a party in regional conflicts and by imposing strict sanctions on citizens who participate illegally in conflicts, including terrorism.

IMERC President, Nur Munir, said that currently, there is still little information on relations between Indonesia and Azerbaijan. Indonesia, as the initiator of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) or Non-Aligned Movement countries at the Asia-Africa Bandung Conference in 1955, may consider the potential for the development of the NAM. further bilateral cooperation, such as the economy and especially education with Azerbaijan, which will hold the NAM summit in April 2019.

Munir hopes that the public conference of Ambassador IMERC and the Embassy of Azarbaijan will open relations between Indonesian and Azerbaijani universities. The collaboration between IMERC and Azerbaijan will focus on academics and research that generate useful research for scientific developers at the strategic and global academic schools of the Indonesian university.

Scientific research should be useful and constitute a formal recommendation of the Indonesian government, especially foreign policy makers. The ongoing cooperation between the IMERC and the Azerbaijani Embassy has become a common desire of various parties.

According Munir, the IMERC is delighted and wishes to cooperate with academic institutions in Azerbaijan at the level of the IMERC in order to conduct joint studies.

Director of SKSG UI Dr. Lutffi Zuhdi said that the introduction of Azerbaijan is very important and useful for the development of cooperative relations in various fields, including the development of education. This conference presents the culture, tourism, education, economics and politics of Azerbaijan.

News.Az

