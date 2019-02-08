History of Armenians stained with blood of innocents - Turkey's Human Rights Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The history of Armenians is stained with the blood of innocent people killed in Turkey's Anatolia and Azerbaijan, member of the ethics committee of the Human Rights Foundation of Turkey (HRFT) Askin Yildirim said, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish media.

Yilidrim said that the claims of the Armenians regarding the so-called genocide in 1915 have no basis.

He also noted that there is not and there was no “Armenian genocide” in the history, there is only a big Armenian lie.

“The atrocities of the Armenian criminal formations against the civilian population of Anatolia in 1915-1918 are proved by facts,” he said.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron called the 1915 events as "genocide of Armenians" and "a crime against humanity".

Armenia and the Armenian lobby claim that Turkey's predecessor, the Ottoman Empire, allegedly carried out "genocide" against the Armenians living in Anatolia in 1915.

