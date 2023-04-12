History of Azerbaijan’s independence and new realities in region highlighted at Mexico’s prestigious university

+ ↺ − 16 px

A detailed presentation about Azerbaijan was given to the students of the Western Institute of Technology and Higher Education (ITESO), a prestigious higher education institution in Mexico, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Mexico Mammad Talibov and Mexican Ambassador to Azerbaijan Maria Victoria Romero joined the event via videoconferencing.

Ambassador Talibov provided information about the traditions of Azerbaijan’s independence, the country’s history, the restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence, the life and activities of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, whose 100th anniversary will be celebrated this year, his exceptional role in the establishment of the Azerbaijani state, the large-scale energy and transport projects implemented in the region and the ongoing developments in the Eurasian region.

The diplomat also briefed the students about the history of the Armenian aggression, the 2020 44-day Patriotic War and its results, the new realities emerging in the region, the ongoing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, Azerbaijan’s oil and gas strategy, and the country’s multicultural traditions. Furthermore, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories and the possible participation of Mexican companies in this process, as well as Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities and its activities within international organizations, were highlighted.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Mexico, and the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in cultural, tourism, economic, trade, educational, scientific and other spheres were also touched upon.

News.Az