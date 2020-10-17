History won't forgive those silent on Armenia's war crimes: Turkish defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

History will never forgive those who remain silent over Armenia’s brutality and war crimes against Azerbaijani civilians, Turkey’s defense minister said on Saturday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hulusi Akar strongly condemned Armenia’s actions and reiterated Turkey’s support for Baku in a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Zakir Hasanov.

“Those who call for cease-fire and negotiations are now watching from afar as Armenia continues to commit war crimes,” Akar said.

Slamming Armenia’s missile attack on Azerbaijani civilians in the city of Ganja, he said: “Armenia again massacred our Azerbaijani brothers and sisters, including children, women and elderly.”

“Those who order the attacks on civilians with ballistic missiles will definitely be held accountable, and history will never forgive those who remain silent over this brutality.”

Akar and Hasanov also discussed Azerbaijan’s ongoing operations to liberate its occupied territories, a Defense Ministry statement said.

News.Az