History written by victorious Azerbaijani Army is solid foundation for further development: Turkic Council

The history written by the victorious Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of the Commander-in-Chief President Ilham Aliyev is a solid foundation for further development and prosperity of Azerbaijan and important factor in ensuring lasting peace and security in the region, Secretary General of the Turkic Council Baghdad Amreyev said in a statement, News.Az reports.

Amreyev made the statement on the occasion of September 27 – the Day of Remembrance in Azerbaijan.

“27 September is the Day of Remembrance in our founding Member State Azerbaijan as a sign of deep respect for the martyrs who fought heroically in the 44 Days Patriotic War and sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” he said.

“After continuous military provocations of the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia, Republic of Azerbaijan started a counter-attack on its own territories on 27 September 2020, using its inherent right of self-defence per the UN Charter, and restored its territorial integrity and historical justice in the 44 Days Patriotic War at the cost of the lives of the heroic Azerbaijani martyrs,” Amreyev added.

He reiterated that the Turkic Council and the Turkic World has always supported the position of Azerbaijan and its territorial integrity, demanded an immediate, unconditional and full withdrawal of the armed forces of Armenia from all occupied territories of Azerbaijan, strongly condemned the attacks targeting civilians and stand by Azerbaijan in its battle for homeland during the 44 Days Patriotic War.

“In Turkistan Summit held on 31 March 2021, Heads of States of the Turkic Council expressed solidarity with the Government and the people of Azerbaijan in their effort to rehabilitate, rebuild and reintegrate conflict-affected territories and supported the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan on the basis of mutual recognition of and respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders,” he said.

“We hope that long-awaited peace, security and stability will prevail in the Southern Caucasus and we should do our best to ensure the peaceful and stable development of the Southern Caucasus as well as the whole world.”

“The Turkic Council and all the Turkic peoples with deep reverence honor the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the territorial integrity of the brotherly Azerbaijan,” Amreyev concluded.

News.Az